Girls Tennis: Schurhamer team qualifies for state meet

The top-seeded Schurhamer team lost to second-seeded Laura Ferg and Easha Varma of Eagan in the section doubles final, 6-2, 6-3, in a match played at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville Tuesday afternoon.

That loss sent the Woodbury team into the match for true second, where they easily defeated third-seeded Sara Voelkers and Julia Debertin of Visitation, 6-1, 6-2.

That win gained a return trip to the state tennis tournament for the Schurhamers, Mackenzie, a senior, and Delaney, a ninth grader. The state tournament will be held Oct. 25-28 at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Since the Schurhamer team lost in the section finals, they’ll draw a section winner in their first-round match.

“It was a tough match,” Woodbury coach Brandon Heath said of the Schuhamer’s match against the Eagan team. “The Eagan team is tricky, and they really played well. We knew that would be a tricky one. “But they (the Schurhamers) came back strong in the next match. That’s the pressure match.”

“They still get there (to state),” Heath added. “Now it’s just the luck of the draw. They’ll play a section winner, and you just hope for a lucky draw.”

Eagan also knocked off Woodbury in the section team finals, winning 5-2.

The Schurhamer team had breezed through the opening four rounds of the individual tournament, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, 6-0, 6-0 in the second, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.