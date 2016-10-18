Girls Tennis: Schurhamer team advances to section finals

Playing in the Class 2A, Section 3 semifinals at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville, the top-seeded Schurhamer sisters defeated unseeded Allie and Greta Prokosch of Henry Sibley 6-3, 6-1 to gain the section finals.

“Today I think both of our serving was really good,” said Delaney Schurhamer. “And we stayed aggressive and played our game the whole time.”

The Schurhamer team advanced all the way to the state semifinals last season, eventually finishing fourth, and will be looking for a return trip this fall. They will play second-seeded Laura Ferg and Easha Varma of Eagan for the section title this afternoon in a match starting at 4 p.m.

Asked what the difference between the two teams in the semifinals, Mackenzie Schurhamer said serving.

“I think it was definitely our serves,” said Mackenzie Schurhamer. “And our volleys were on, and our lobs were on, which is key when the opponents we play come to the net a lot.”

In the quarterfinals, the Schurhamer team won 6-1, 6-1 over eighth-seeded Annika and Britta Iverson of Simley.

“I told them it was just a good win and not to focus on any other distractions,” said Woodbury coach Brandon Heath. “Because when they’re playing the way they can, they’re tough players out there.”

In other doubles play on Monday, sixth-seeded Jenica Monkman and Elizabeth Jordahl of Woodbury lost 6-2, 6-3 to the third-seeded Visitation team of Sara Voelkers/Julia Debertin in the quarterfinals. Seventh-seeded Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis of East Ridge were beaten by Ferg and Varma of Eagan 6-0, 6-2.

In singles plays, two East Ridge and one Woodbury player fell in the quarterfinals, all losing to higher-seeded players.

Eighth-seeded Jordyn Brown of the Raptors fell to top-seeded Samantha Nichols of Eagan, 6-1, 6-0. Sixth-seeded Megan Karrow of East Ridge was beaten 6-1, 6-0 to third-seeded Ally Brzezinski of Visitation. Fifth-seeded Maura Stevenson of Woodbury lost 6-1, 6-0 to third-seeded Anna Leary of Rosemount.

“Maura Stevenson fought to the very end and ran into a very good player in Anna Leary,” said Heath. "But she went out there and gave it her all. I just couldn’t be prouder of these girls, especially the seniors. The same thing with our doubles. They played a great match. I was just telling them they got beat and they had plenty of chances. And again, the thing I love as a coach is they fought to the last point. And that’s all we ever ask for.”

The Raptors had tough draws on Friday but performed well.

“They all had to play number one seed, two seed or three seed in the tournament, which is tough,” said East Ridge coach Jon Rydberg. “They did what we asked them to do. I’m proud that they listened to our input and tried new things, even though they’re not comfortable doing so against the better players. If they keep doing those things, then you never know what can happen.”

All four of the Raptors who advanced to the quarterfinals return next season.

The individual section tournament is set to finish Tuesday at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.