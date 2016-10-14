Girls Tennis: Royals fall to Eagan in team section finals

Eagan ace Samantha Nichols was on the ropes. At one point early in the second set Nichols grew so frustrated that she briefly walked off the court.

But Nichols – ranked seventh in the state -- returned, gathered herself and stormed past Schurhamer to win a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 decision. She won five straight games in the second set to tie the match, and then she edged Schurhamer 10-8 in the tiebreaker.

It was a tough way for Schurhamer to go down, and it mirrored the overall results for the Woodbury Royals. Third-ranked Eagan swept the singles to win the Class 2A, Section 3 team meet 5-2, to advance to the state team tournament.

“That match was literally a point here and there at the end,” said Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath. “I’ve known Sammy for a while, and she’s a top-tier player. For Delaney to know not only that she can compete with her, but she is able to beat those players, I think is going to be huge for her confidence moving forward.”

“I think I played really well, but it just didn’t turn out like I wanted it to,” said Schurhamer. “It’s definitely going to give me confidence. I knew coming into the match that I could hit with her. I decided to be very confident.”

Wins by Woodbury at first and second doubles took some of the sting out of the loss, but the Royals were still disappointed with the outcome.

“I told them they played great,” said Heath. “As a coach all we ask for is that they go out there and they give it their all, and they all did. They played great. We just ran into a great team. And Eagan played their hearts out, and they deserved to win, but we were right in there with them. So I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”

Woodbury’s top two singles and doubles teams will compete in the individual section meet today, starting at 9 a.m.

The Schurhamer sisters are the top-ranked doubles team going into the section meet.

“Tomorrow is just going to be like a new day,” said Delaney Schurhamer. “I’m just coming out here with my sister and try to have fun.”

Eagan 5, Woodbury 2

No. 1 singles – Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury, lost 6-2, 4-6 (10-8)

No. 2 singles – Mackenzie Schurhamer, Woodbury, lost 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles – Maura Stevenson, Woodbury, lost 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 singles – Elizabeth Jordahl, Woodbury, lost 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 doubles – Jenica Monkman-Ellie Kreibich, Woodbury, won 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 doubles – Scout McCullum-Elizabeth Ellington, Woodbury, won 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 doubles – Emmy Ellington-Leah Stroebel, Woodbury, lost 6-1, 6-4