But for some of those seniors, including Hewitt, these won’t be the last games of their competitive careers. When Hewitt graduates from Woodbury High School, her next stop is South Dakota State University where she is committed to play on the women’s soccer team. Hewitt said she made her commitment in March, and she will receive a partial scholarship to play for the Division 1 program.

Her decision came down to the soccer programs at the University of Minnesota and SDSU. She also received some offers from programs at the Division 2 level.

Hewitt said her positive relationship with SDSU head coach Lang Wedemeyer stood out during the recruiting process. She also liked the fact that the university offered her intended major.

“I love the coach, he’s like a father figure,” Hewitt said. “It’s like three hours away, so I kind of need that. All of the girls are wonderful, and their playing is really good, and the campus is beautiful, and they have physical therapy, which is what I want to get into. So they had everything I was looking for.”

Hewitt hit a snag in her high school playing career when she suffered a torn ACL during a game with her club team as a sophomore. She missed her junior season of soccer with Woodbury last fall while she recovered.

Woodbury head coach Pat Malicki said Hewitt drew interest from Division 1 programs due to her hard work and offensive skills.

“She’s got a huge leg on her,” Malicki said. “She just gets after it all the time. You won’t find a harder worker. She’s passionate about that. In the classroom, it’s the same thing.”

With the section tournament starting this week, Hewitt said the Royals will need to generate offensive pressure to be successful.

“Score early,” Hewitt said. “Get ahead of the game, and pressure the ball. I think pressure is our biggest one.”