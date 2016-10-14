Girls Tennis: Schurhamer sisters set sights on state

The Schurhamer sisters advanced through the Class 2A, Section 3 individual tournament as a doubles team last season before finishing fourth at state. The Schurhamers have decided to team up at doubles once again for the section individual tournament starting Friday.

“It was Mackenzie’s senior year this year, and last year we got fourth in state,” said Delaney, who is a freshman. “So this year we wanted to see how good we can do.”

The sisters played primarily at first and second singles for Woodbury this season. But they had the opportunity to play Mahtomedi’s Maggie Riermann and Grace Riermann in a head-to-head doubles matchup in a scrimmage earlier this year. The Mahtomedi team defeated the Schurhamers in the Class 2A state third-place match last season. But this fall’s scrimmage went in favor of the Woodbury team.

The win has given them a boost of confidence to improve on last year’s results.

Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath said they decided to reunite the sisters for the section tournament after seeing their success last year.

“They had a good run last year, and our section is pretty tough for the singles,” Heath said. “With Mackenzie being a senior, just getting them one more run.”

Heath also expressed confidence in the other Woodbury doubles team of seniors Jenica Monkman and Elizabeth Jordahl. Delaney and Mackenzie were the top-seeded team in the section doubles draw while Monkman and Jordahl were seeded sixth.

Woodbury senior Maura Stevenson was also seeded fifth in the section singles draw.

“We hope to do some damage in the individuals,” Heath said.

Even though they played singles all season, the Schurhamer sisters are confident they will be comfortable as a doubles team. After all, they figured it out last year.

“It’s kind of chemistry, we know each other,” Mackenzie said. “So I feel like it’s not that hard to get going because you know the person. We’re both pretty good doubles players.”

The Section 3AA individual tournament will start on Friday and wrap up on Oct. 18. All matches will be played at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.