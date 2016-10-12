Girls Tennis: Woodbury advances to section finals

Woodbury's Jenica Monkman returns a shot in the first doubles match against Rosemount Tuesday in the Section 3AA team semifinals. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Scout McCullum of the Royals makes a return from the baseline Tuesday. McCullum and Elizabeth Ellington won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Elizabeth Ellington of Woodbury returns a volley in the second doubles match against Rosemount Tuesday in the Class 3AA team semifinals. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Second-seeded Woodbury blew past third-seeded Rosemount in girls tennis Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Class 2A, Section 3 team tournament and a date with top-seeded and third-ranked Eagan.

The Royals aced Rosemount in the Lakeville Lifetime Fitness courts, winning 7-0.

Eagan defeated fifth-seeded Visitation 4-3 to advance to the finals, which will be played Thursday starting at 4 p.m., again at the Lifetime Fitness courts.

Woodbury’s players won three super breakers to sweep the match, splitting sets at number two singles, number three singles and number doubles, but then winning all three tiebreakers.

“They played great today,” Woodbury head coach Brandon Heath Brandon said. “Mackenzie Schurhamer had a good win at number two singles. She lost to that same girl in a super breaker earlier in the season. And Scout McCullum and Elizabeth Ellington absolutely took it to them at number two doubles. That’s the best I’ve seen them play this year.”

The match for the section crown against top-seeded Eagan will be challenging for the Royals.

“It’s going to be a fun battle,” Heath said. “It’s been our goal to get there. Now we’re hoping we can win one more here.”

Woodbury 7, Rosemount 0

No. 1 singles – Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury, won 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – Mackenzie Schurhamer, Woodbury, won 6-2, 2-6 (1-0).

No. 3 singles – Maura Stevenson, Woodbury, won 6-3, 3-6 (1-0).

No. 4 singles – Elizabeth Jordahl, Woodbury, won 6-0, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles – Jenica Monkman-Ellie Kreibich, Woodbury, won 4-6, 6-1 (1-0).

No. 2 doubles – Scout McCullum-Elizabeth Ellington, Woodbury, won 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 doubles – Emmy Ellington-Leah Stroebel, Woodbury, won 6-2, 6-2.