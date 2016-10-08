Girls Tennis: Royals advance to section semifinals

Delaney Schurhamer plays a forehand during her match Friday at first singles. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Woodbury girls tennis team is gearing up for the semifinals of the Section 3AA team tournament.

The Royals swept the doubles lineup and won three of four singles matches against Cretin-Derham Hall in a home dual to advance on Friday.

Now second-seeded Woodbury is set to face the third-seeded Rosemount in the section semifinals dual meet on Tuesday evening at Life Time Fitness in Lakeville.

The Royals needed to battle both Cretin-Derham Hall and cold weather in Friday’s section dual. Number one singles player Delaney Schurhamer was able to brush the conditions aside for a 6-1, 6-1 victory at number one singles.

“The conditions were pretty hard to play in, but I think I did really good,” Delaney said.

She had her older sister right behind her at second singles. Mackenzie Schurhamer also won a quick match 6-2, 6-0.

“It was super cold. I couldn’t get really warm,” Mackenzie said. “But after awhile I kind of got the hang of it.”

Elizabeth Jordahl fought through a tough match to get a win at fourth singles. Jordahl won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in one of the longest matches of the afternoon.

Head coach Brandon Heath said Jordahl’s opponent played the wind nicely in the fourth singles match. But Jordahl was able to counter.

“Elizabeth Jordahl had the nice battle at four,” Heath said. “Just the mental toughness through this wind and through this weather to get a W, we’ll take it.”

Leah Stroebel and Meghana Kethineni also had a marathon match at third doubles. The Woodbury third doubles team came out on top in three sets 7-5, 5-7, 10-5. The third set was a long tiebreaker with the dual already being decided.

Eleanor Kreibich and Jennica Monkman won at first doubles 6-3, 6-4. The Woodbury second doubles team of Scout McCullum and Elizabeth Ellington won 6-4, 6-2.

After watching his team play their final outdoor match of the season, Heath was happy with how they were able to play in what was probably the coldest meet.

“Especially with the conditions, telling them that it wasn’t going to be the prettiest tennis,” Heath said. “I think we competed really well out there, which is what I always like to see.”

Now the Royals are gearing up for Tuesday’s match that will decide who gets to play in the section finals. As a tennis instructor at the Lakeville Life Time Fitness, Tuesday’s dual will also give Heath a look at some of the Rosemount players who he has coached in the past.

“That should be a fun one,” Heath said. “Just hoping to get to that section final and give Eagan a run for their Money.”

The winner of Tuesday’s match will face either Visitation or Eagan in the finals on Thursday. Eagan is the third-ranked Class 2A team in the most recent Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association polls.