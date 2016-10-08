Woodbury quarterback Jake West rushes with the ball during Friday's game at White Bear Lake. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Jalen Morrison pushes ahead for additional yards during Friday's game at White Bear Lake. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Royals put together more than 300 yards of offense in the first half to take a 28-point lead into the locker room. The first half lead proved to be insurmountable for a 50-23 victory over the Bears. The win was Woodbury’s third straight, raising its season record to 3-3.

Jake West, making his third straight start at quarterback, passed for five touchdowns. Jeremiah Coddon led Woodbury’s receivers with three touchdown receptions.

The 50 points on offense was a season high for the Royals. Quarterback West said he has continued to feel more comfortable in the offense as he gains experience.

“I feel like the first week it was kind of the basics, and now I’m getting everything else down,” West said.

The Royals already led by a touchdown when they added 21 unanswered points in the second quarter. West and Ricardo Twinawe rushed for touchdowns in the first half, and Coddon added two touchdown receptions to give Woodbury a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Coddon caught his third touchdown of the game in the third quarter, and Michael Jones also scored twice on receptions in the second half.

With all of their starters back in the lineup over the past few weeks, the Royals have played like a team with more confidence.

“We just needed our full team, and now we’ve got that,” Coddon said. “Now we’re ready to keep it rolling.”

Jessiah Majest helped get White Bear Lake’s offense started by scoring three touchdowns in the second half. The running back rushed for two touchdowns and also reached the end zone on a 12-yard reception.

Woodbury head coach Andy Hill was pleased with what he saw on offense Friday.

“It was a good night,” Hill said. “We felt like things were clicking, we felt like our guys were physical up front and made plays when their number was called. With the kids we have, that gives us a chance.”

Hill said West’s dual-threat attack has helped the Royals at quarterback. He threw for 195 yards on Friday and also rushed for an additional 112 yards.

“I think with Jake sometimes you pick your poison,” Hill said. “Do you want to cover Jeremiah and Michael, or do you want to play in the box and stop Jake? So we try to see how teams want to defend out different formations and make the calls accordingly.”

Jalen Morrison rushed for 99 yards against White Bear Lake, and Twinawe also rushed for 95 yards on just three attempts.

The Royals will hit the road again Friday for a game against Mounds View.