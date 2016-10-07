Soccer: Woodbury wraps up regular season with a win

Woodbury midfielder Cade Keesling tries to move the ball around two Forest Lake defenders on Thursday. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Grace Trocinske looks to move the ball up the field during Thursday's Suburban East Conference game versus Forest Lake. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Woodbury girls soccer team has some momentum heading into the Section 4AA tournament next week.

The Royals wrapped up the regular season with a home victory Thursday against Forest Lake.

The Royals led 1-0 at halftime after senior forward Rachel Hewitt’s first-half goal. She drove the goal home from about 20 yards out after stealing a bad clearing attempt and putting a shot on net.

Grace Trocinske added to the lead early in the second half on a penalty kick. The senior defenseman got a rare opportunity to try a penalty kick, and she was rewarded with her first goal of the season. She said most of the relatable experiences had been in shootouts during her career, but the game situation did not matter on Thursday.

“It’s more mental, being able to finish those goals that you have to take,” Trocinske said about the difference between a penalty kick and a shootout attempt. “I have my supportive teammates, so it’s better having them behind me.”

Ashley Hewitt wrapped up the scoring with another second half goal. Grace Douglas was credited with the assist.

The Royals were happy with the initial pressure they put on Forest Lake with the offense. The Rangers did not find their consistent attack on offense until the second half.

“Our pressure was pretty good initially,” Rachel Hewitt said. “I think for the playoffs you’ve got to keep the pressure going longer. But the pressure seems to be working for us, so we’re going to keep trying to do that.”

The Royals wrapped up the regular season with a Suburban East Conference record of 4-3-1.

Coach Pat Malicki estimated the Royals are right on the edge of either being able to play a home game in the first round of the section tournament or hitting the road. He said the key for the Royals in the postseason will be finishing their scoring chances with goals.

“Defensively, we’ve been sound,” Malicki said. “We haven’t given up a goal in the last couple of games. But we’ve just got to put the ball in more consistently.”

Games will continue getting tougher in the section tournament. With the outcome of a few plays sometimes being the difference between a win or the end of a season, generating scoring opportunities will also be important.

“Pressure is probably our main thing, getting after the attack, getting chances, taking shots,” Hewitt said.

The first round of the Section 4AA tournament is scheduled to being this Tuesday.

Boys team wins 3-1

The Woodbury boys team won its first Suburban East Conference game versus Forest Lake on Thursday in the soccer doubleheader.

The Royals led 3-1 at halftime, and that ended up being the final. Woodbury goals in the first half came from Ryker Mischo, Alex Santos and Josh Miller.

Head coach Joe Quintavalle liked the way the Royals were able to finish some of their chances. But he also wanted to see less of the Forest Lake attack.

“Defensively, I think we gave them too much room,” Quintavalle said. “We didn’t defend as well as we should have.”

Woodbury still has one final game left in the regular season Saturday at Cretin-Derham Hall. The Royals are 1-4-2 in the Suburban East Conference heading into Saturday’s finale.

Following that is the Section 4AA tournament starting Tuesday. Quintavalle expects them to be seeded against one of the tougher teams in the section. But he said the most important thing will be playing the same as they did in the regular season.

“We’re not going to change the way we play or make a big tactical change,” Quintavalle said. “We’re playing better now than when we played those guys earlier, but they’re still that good. It’s still going to be tough.”

The Royals improved to 2-9-2 with Thursday’s win.