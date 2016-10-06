Cross Country: Romain leads Royals at Red Wing

Joseph Romain runs to a first place finish at Friday's Red Wing Invitational. (Bulletin photo by Joe Brown)

Joseph Romain led the Woodbury boys cross country team to a second-place finish at the Red Wing Invitational on Friday.

The senior won the boys race by nearly 20 seconds, as he crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 25.87 seconds. Winona’s Carter Briggs was second in the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16:45.

Ryan Murphy also cracked the top-10 of the boys varsity field by taking eighth with a time of 17:06.

Rounding out the Woodbury boys varsity top-five was Peter Michalowicz in 16th (17:32), Grant Wittman in 19th (17:43) and Aidan Browne in 22nd (17:52).

Connor McMannes also placed 24th (17:56) and Joshua Baston finished 47th (18:38).

“The team did well, the boys placed second,” head coach Mark Andrews said. “I’m happy with everyone’s performance.”

Red Wing finished first in the team standings ahead of Woodbury.

The girls varsity team was led by Tiffany Holiday, who placed sixth overall with a time of 20:25. Rounding out the Woodbury girls varsity top-five were Haley Orf in 27th (21:54), Anna Julius in 33rd (22:12), Maggie Wilson in 35th (22:14) and Margaret Stephenson in 38th (22:23).

Other Woodbury placers were Regina Stephenson in 49th (22:44) and Jessica Dowdall in 57th (22:57).

The Royals placed fourth as a team. Ahead of them were first place Roseville, second place Red Wing and third place Northfield.

“They placed (fourth), and did a great job,” Andrews said about the girls team.

The Woodbury cross country teams are scheduled to race again at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake on Thursday.