Swimming and Diving: Royals swimmers set personal bests

Meghan Miller commemorates her new school record during Thursday’s dual meet against Cretin-Derham Hall. (Submitted photo)

The Woodbury girls swimming and diving team had all three of its varsity divers set personal records in Thursday’s meet against Cretin-Derham Hall at St. Catherine University.

Cretin-Derham Hall won the team dual meet 101 to 84.

Woodbury diving coach Sherry Gross said senior Meghan Miller set new school record with her personal best score of 296.65. The score beat her old personal best of 281.50.

Miller performed her newest dive in the meet — a 404C, inward 2 somersaults tuck — that helped her set the mark on Thursday. Both Ali Grinde and Anna Lomnicki finished second and third with personal bests as well. Grinde scored a 213.75 and Lomnicki had a 141.75.

Other Woodbury swimmers set personal bests, including Melissa Parker in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.12 seconds. Parker also won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.84.

The Woodbury 200-yard medley relay of Sophia Vitela, Jessica Lu, Gabriella Vitela and Parker also finished first with a time of 2:02.23.