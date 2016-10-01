Football: Woodbury gets second straight win vs. Stillwater

The Royals defeated Stillwater 18-0 Friday at home for the second straight win of the season. Head coach Andy Hill said the defense was "lights out" in only giving up five yards total in the first half. The defense also had two goal-line stands in the second half.

The Royals led 18-0 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns. Jalen Morrison rushed for a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Ricardo Twinawe added a rushing touchdown of 30-yards in the second quarter.

Jeremiah Coddon also scored on a 50-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Jake West in the third quarter. It was the second consecutive game with West played a majority of the game at quarterback.

After losing the first three games to start the season, Hill is happy with the way the Royals have played as a unit in the past two games.

"I think we are coming together, playing for the guy next to us more," Hill said. "We had great effort and enthusiasm tonight. From here on out, it's about climbing every week."

Woodbury will play at White Bear Lake next on Oct. 7.