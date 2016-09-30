A busy year for Woodbury diver Miller

Woodbury diver Meghan Miller prepares for impact during the 1-meter diving event last week. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Meghan Miller has been one of the best divers in the state of Minnesota for the past few seasons.

Now the senior is on the verge of selecting which Division I program she wants to dive for next season. After Thursday’s Suburban East Conference dual at Park, Miller confirmed that she has narrowed her college choice to two programs — either the University at Buffalo (New York) or the University of Kansas.

Miller’s interest in Kansas was aided by a connection from a coach at her summer club team Minnesota Diving Academy, located at the University of Minnesota.

“My club coach knows the coach at Kansas,” Miller said. “I think a lot of it came down to coaches and if it seemed like OK, I’ll be a good fit for their program.”

Coaches at both programs have left a good impression on Miller. Her conversations with Buffalo’s diving coach helped the program stand out.

“He just seems like the sweetest person ever,” she said. “He just seems like he really likes his divers.”

Miller said both programs match up with her academic goals. Both programs will give her the potential to earn performance-based athletic scholarship funding further down the line.

Miller placed third in the Class 2A state diving finals with a score of 419.50 as a junior. Before that, she placed sixth as a sophomore with a score of 393.05.

This year, the senior has set some modest goals for the state meet.

“First of all, I have to get to state,” Miller said about her expectations. “I just want to do well and take third, or maybe even go up a few spots. Make sure my scores are decent.”

Miller said she is working on adding a few extra components to her dives to increase the degree of difficulty by the end of the season. Woodbury diving coach Sherry Gross said the key is to make sure Miller is comfortable before using them in competitions.

“She has two big dives that she is working on,” Gross said. “We’ll probably see them in the next two or three weeks.”

Miller’s dives might not be ready now. But she is focused on getting everything ready for the important conference and section competitions coming up in November.

“They’re not quite where I want them yet,” she said about her dives. “But they are getting there.”