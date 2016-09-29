Delaney Schurhamer of the Royals returns a shot at No. 1 singles. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Woodbury's Ellie Kreibich scores a volley at the net early in the No. 1 doubles match against Mounds View Thursday. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Ninth-ranked Mounds View had too much firepower for Woodbury in a Suburban East Conference girls tennis match Thursday.

Led by eighth-ranked Alexandra Kopiecki at No. 1 singles, the Mustangs scored a 5-2 win over the host Royals in a battle for the SEC crown.

The Mustangs finished the conference dual season undefeated. The Royals have one loss with one match left to play.

Royals coach Brandon Heath said the players were disappointed, but also that he believes his team has more it can accomplish this season.

“We lost to a tough team, and that, of course, we’d like to be conference champions, but that we’ve got bigger goals,” said Heath. “So that this is all part of the process, and hopefully this loss motivates us and we can finish the season strong.”

Woodbury’s two wins in the match were big ones. Senior Elizabeth Jordahl romped at No. 4 singles, winning 6-0 and 6-1.

Woodbury’s top doubles team of seniors Jenica Monkman and Ellie Kreibich rallied for a clutch 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory. The No. 1 doubles match was the last match to finish, meaning Monkman and Kreibich were playing with all of their teammates watching one court over.

“I don’t mind it as much,” said Monkman. “I like everyone watching and cheering. And it makes it a little bit better when you win, too.”

“I think our lobs helped us out a lot because the sun kind of affected it,” Kreibich said.

Monkman and Kreibich led 4-3 in the third set, fell behind 4-5, then gutted it out with three straight wins to take the set.

“It was a really good win for our doubles team,” said Heath. “To come back against a very tough team, I thought that was a really good win. And then I’ve got to give credit to Elizabeth Jordahl who just ran her girl off the court.”

Woodbury stands at 10-2 in dual meets with one makeup meet to play against Forest Lake next week.

So far the Royals have lost only to Blake, top-ranked in Class 1A, and to Mounds View. The Royals compete in team sections starting Friday, Oct. 7 at home, then play individual sections beginning Oct. 14. The section advanced rounds will be played at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.

Mounds View 5, Woodbury 2

No. 1 singles – Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury, lost 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles – Mackenzie Schurhamer, Woodbury, lost 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 singles – Maura Stevenson, Woodbury, lost 7-6. 6-1

No. 4 singles – Elizabeth Jordahl, Woodbury, won 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles – Jenica Monkman-Ellie Kreibich, Woodbury, won 4-6. 6-1,7-5

No. 2 doubles – Scout McCullum-Elizabeth Ellington, Woodbury, lost 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 doubles – Emmy Ellington-Leah Stroebel, Woodbury, lost 6-2, 6-0