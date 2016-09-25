Morrison said he gave his verbal commitment to UND at about 10 a.m. Sunday after taking the past week to discuss his options with his family. He expects to play on the defensive line at UND.

Morrison said the University of North Dakota campus life impressed him during visits. His former Woodbury teammate Donnell Rodgers, a redshirt freshman at UND, also helped introduced him to members of the team.

“The guys were just really nice, really welcoming,” Morrison said. “It just seemed like a place I could see myself going to for four years or five years.”

Morrison said he will be getting the equivalent of a full-ride scholarship to play at UND.

Other football programs that Morrison said showed interest were South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, University of Northern Iowa and North Dakota State University. UND and SDSU emerged as the top two schools over the summer.

Morrison said he is looking forward to focusing on his senior season of football now that he has selected a college.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders,” Morrison said. “Now I can just kind of go out there and play football, try and get a ring this year with my last year of high school team.”

The versatility of Morrison is one thing that head coach Andy Hill said helps him stand out as a football player. This season, his positions at Woodbury have included defensive lineman, long snapper, fullback and running back.

"He just likes to play football," Hill said. "He's physical. I think that's kind of what sets him apart as a football player. He's just a lot of fun to coach. He's one of those kids you just enjoy seeing every day when you get to the locker room and head out to practice."

Morrison was held out of Friday’s Woodbury homecoming game after suffering a concussion during the Roseville game on Sept. 16. The Royals won the homecoming game Friday over Forest Lake 36-0.

Morrison said he should be back for this Friday’s home game versus Stillwater.