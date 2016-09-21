Volleyball: Woodbury competes through lineup changes

The Woodbury volleyball team has been dealing with a few changes in the lineup over the past few weeks.

The Royals were still working through some absences during a 3-1 loss to Irondale on the road Thursday. The Royals won the third set of the match 25-17, but Irondale won the fourth set 25-19 to finish off Woodbury. Irondale won the first set 25-21 and the second set 26-24.

Head coach Laura Taggart said it was not the best performance of the season for the Royals, especially in comparison to some of their wins earlier in the season.

“We definitely didn’t play our game,” Taggart said. “It was a very different team than the one I watched play Minneapolis South, Legacy Christian and Hastings.”

Aja Bright was called up from the junior varsity team to help replace players who were absent from the lineup on Thursday. She responded by leading the team with seven kills.

“We were super impressed. She did a great job,” Taggart said. “She really stepped up.”

The Royals are starting to get some of their injured players back this week. Grace Beseman has returned after suffering an ankle injury early in the season, and Gretchen Schweitzer is also back from back spasms.

Senior setter Carly Hawley is still out of the lineup with bronchitis. That has been a challenge because Hawley is also a captain.

“She’s also a captain, so it’s sometimes hard to lead on the bench,” Taggart said. “It’s been tough on us, but our young setter (Amber Bretwisch) has been doing a great job.”

The Royals are working on playing more consistent volleyball right now. The key is to get all parts of their game working at the same time.

“When our offense is hot our defense is usually off, and vice versa,” Taggart said. “We’re just working on keeping a consistent physical and mental game.”