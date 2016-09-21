Girls Tennis: Royals finish second at East Ridge tourney

The Woodbury girls tennis team continued its strong start to the season last week with a pair of dual-match victories and a second-place finish at Saturday’s Royal-Raptor Invite.

The team defeated Minneapolis Southwest 6-1 on Sept. 13 and Henry Sibley 7-0 on Sept. 14. Its matched against Roseville on Thursday was rained out.

The Royals played in the eight-team Royal-Raptor Invite and finished second behind Suburban East Conference rival East Ridge. Woodbury had defeated the Raptors 5-2 in a dual match earlier in the season.

“(We) just came up short to a team that really outplayed us,” coach Brandon Heath said. “This weekend was a very good learning experience. You can be more talented, but that doesn’t mean you are going to win.”

The Royals are 9-1 in dual matches this season, Heath said, with their only loss coming to defending Class 1A state champion Blake. He said the team’s top singles player, freshman Delaney Schurhamer, has played well this year, noting that she has only two losses. Her sister, senior Mackenzie Schurhamer, is the team’s No. 2 two singles player, and Maura Stevenson is the team’s No. 3 singles player.

Delaney Schurhamer pulled out a tough match against the top Minneapolis Southwest player Sept. 13, Heath said, and lost to a top-ranked player from Wisconsin in the tournament Saturday.

“The top of singles and doubles have been pretty solid,” he said. “All throughout, we’re a pretty deep team.”

Woodbury was scheduled to face White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Stillwater on Thursday and to play in a tournament Saturday at Mounds Park Academy.