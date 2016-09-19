Jeremiah Coddon has shifted his focus to the high school basketball season after leaving the Woodbury football team last week.

In a phone interview Monday, Coddon said he decided to step away from the football team after having a conversation with head coach Andy Hill following a practice. Now Coddon said he will spend more time preparing for the basketball season, including coming in before school to work on his shooting.

Coddon has spent extra time working on his game since the Royals’ basketball season ended in February. This spring and summer, he played on the Minnesota Howard Pulley 17U basketball team that is stocked with some of the most talented players in the state.

Coddon said competing with some of the state’s top players has helped improve his game.

“Even though sometimes I didn’t get as much playing time as I wanted because I had those really good guys in front of me, I still learned a lot,” Coddon said. “When I did get in the game I tried to maximize every moment. I think it brought my game to a new level.”

So far, Coddon said a few college basketball programs have reached out to him -- including the University of Nebraska-Omaha. His goal is to receive financial aid to help pay for college.

In a text message, head coach Andy Hill confirmed that Coddon is no longer on the football team. He said the mentality of the team now is to help fill the absence in the lineup.

“Anytime there’s an opening in the lineup it gives kids an opportunity to compete to get on the field,” Hill said. “I still love Jeremiah and wish him the best - hoping they bring home a basketball state championship.”

As for replacing Coddon in the lineup, Hill said it would be impossible to find another player with his level of athletic talent.

“I don’t know that you replace someone like that, you just try to let kids compete and put guys in position to be successful,” Hill said.