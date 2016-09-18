Football: Royals can't solve Roseville's defense

The Woodbury football team dropped to a 0-3 record to start the season after losing 28-6 to East Metro-Blue District opponent Roseville on Friday.

Roseville jumped ahead 14-0 before Woodbury was able to score some points. Quarterback Ryan Christensen completed a 31-yard pass to Nico Bolden to reduce the Royals' deficit to 14-6.

Roseville added to its lead with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Mikel Martin scored two touchdowns on defense for the Raiders. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and also scored on a Woodbury fumble in the fourth.

Victor Yang scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for Roseville and Levi Brown also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Bouchart in the second.

Jake West led Woodbury receivers by catching eight passes for 45 yards. Bolden caught two passes for 44 yards, including the touchdown.

Jalen Morrison led Woodbury’s rushing attack by gaining 22 yards on eight attempts.

Woodbury is next scheduled to play its homecoming game versus Forest Lake this Friday. Forest Lake is 1-2 on the season.