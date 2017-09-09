Head coach Dan Fritze said the Raptors battled adversity and four turnovers to win the East Metro Blue subdistrict game.

"We somehow pulled out a win after being down the whole second half," Fritze said.

The East Ridge defense forced a turnover on downs in the closing minutes of the game to finish the victory.

Running back T.J. Kelly had a big day for the Raptors, rushing 22 times for 144 yards.

With inexperienced players filling in on offense, the Raptors are still working to figure out how everything will fit.

“We still have young guys who are still figuring out how to play on varsity," Fritze said. "As an offense, we’re still working through what our identity is.”

Fritze said Stillwater was a tough team to contend with on offense. Running back Mason Green rushing for 104 yards.

“They are a good team," Fritze said. "Their offense is really explosive and tough to handle."

Pittman scored his first touchdown of the day in the first quarter on a three-yard pass from quarterback Riley Tuckner. Jack McKenzie also knocked down a field goal in the third quarter.

East Ridge will next play at White Bear Lake on Friday, Sept. 15.