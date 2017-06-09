The Raptors fell behind in a second straight section playoff game. Just like in a semifinal win against Visitation two days earlier when they faced a similar shortfall, a comeback was in their mind.

"I think that it would have been more of a disadvantage if we wouldn't have already come back in the (Visitation) game," said senior Alyssa Wallace, who was one of five Raptors to score a goal. "So I don't think that was a major aspect of it, but it didn't help us at all."

East Ridge pushed the score to a 6-5 deficit early in the second half but couldn't quite come all the way back in a 14-9 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall.

"We had a surge that came through there in the middle," head coach Luke Beaudoin said. "We tried to ride the momentum wave, but it didn't quite turn out in our favor. But that's what happens, Cretin is a good team, too."

Chloe Heiting and Grace Heiting led the Raptors by scoring three goals each. Anne Marie Rhoda scored four goals for Cretin-Derham Hall, and Megan Reis scored three goals and added one assist.

It was the second season in a row where the Raptors lost a section playoff game to Cretin-Derham Hall. Last season, the Raiders defeated East Ridge 11-10 in the section semifinals before later qualifying for state with a 7-4 win against Eagan.

"Last year was closer, but it was also the semifinals," Alyssa said.

Seven seniors will graduate from this year's roster, including Alyssa and her sister, Maria Wallace. But Raptors should also return many of their talented young players next season, and they hope to be competitive once again.

"The majority of our team is pretty young," Beaudoin said. "The seniors leaving, we're going to have some big shoes to fill. We're going to miss them a lot. But I think with the girls coming up, we have a good chance."