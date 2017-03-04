Tomes scored 16, Sexe had 14 and Kenol 12 as the Raptors advanced to the section finals for the second straight season. White Bear Lake defeated East Ridge 56-51 in the section finals game last season to advance to the state tournament.

East Ridge (21-7) will play White Bear Lake (19-9) again for the section championship, this time on Thursday, March 9 at Hastings High School7 p.m. White Bear Lake edged Cretin-Derham Hall 56-53 in the other section semifinal at Hastings Saturday.

East Ridge swept the regular-season series with the Bears.

East Ridge used its power inside game late to pull away from the Woodbury Royals. The Raptors looked for post players Sexe and Kenol and they responded with a series of clutch baskets.

The Raptors led just 30-27 with 11 minutes left but were able to get inside for the last 10 minutes of the game, and that was decisive.

Senior Cecile Kieger ended her Woodbury career with a big night, scoring 20 for the Royals. Junior guard Rachel Hakes led Woodbury with 22 points and notched the 1,000 point of her career in mid-game.

Woodbury ended its season with a 15-13 record.