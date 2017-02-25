Gymnastics: Raptors take seventh at team state

Led by Lexie Corcoran and Cassie Kahrer, both of whom scored a 9.475, four of five Raptors had scores of nine or better in the event. Alyssa Chandler had a 9.2 and Hannah Walker a 9.125.

East Ridge finished seventh in the Class AA team competition Friday with a score of 143.375, just slightly off their season best score of 143.425 in winning the Class 2A, Section 3 championship last week. The Raptors were third at state last season.

"We had our best bars and our best floor of the season so I can't be angry with the girls," East Ridge head coach Chris Muras said. "We made it to state, and we did what we needed to do.

"I told the girls when you make state, just as long as you're having fun, you're having fun. So just go out there and have fun," Muras added. "We had little hiccups, but overall I think we did amazing."

Lakeville North won the team title with a score of 149.325, followed by defending state champion St. Cloud Tech.

Kahrer, Chandler and Corcoran warmed up for Saturday's individual competition with solid performances across the board. Kahrer will compete in the all-around, Chandler on the balance beam and Corcoran on the floor.

Kahrer had two of the best scores of the night for the Raptors, gaining a 9.4 in the uneven bars and a 9.325 in the vault. Corcoran and Kahrer tied for the top score of the night for East Ridge with their 9.475 on the floor. Walker also had a strong overall night with a 9.3 in the vault, a 9.0 on the beam and a 9.125 on the floor.

East Ridge scored 36.3 on the vault, 34.725 on the bar, 35.075 on the beam and 37.275 on the floor. The Raptors placed seventh in the vault, sixth on the beam and bars and fifth in the floor exercise.

Team Scores

1. Lakeville North, 149.325; 2. St. Cloud Tech, 146.925; 3. Owatonna, 146.475; 4. Cambridge-Isanti, 145.450; 5. Stillwater, 145.075; 6. Maple Grove, 144.875; 7. East Ridge, 143.375; 8, Minnetonka, 141.700

East Ridge Event Scores

Vault — Cassie Kahrer, 9.325. Hannah Walker, 9.3. Lexie Corcoran, 8.9. Alexis Wallen, 8.775. Alissa Moline, 8.675.

Uneven bars — Kahrer, 9.4. Corcoran, 8.775. Walker, 8.3. Moline, 8.250. Alyssa Chandler, 8.2.

Balance beam — Walker, 9.0. Chandler, 9.050. Corcoran, 8.525. Moline, 8.5. Kahrer, 8.050.

Floor — Corcoran, 9.475. Kahrer, 9.475. Chandler, 9.2. Walker, 9.125. Moline, 8.950.