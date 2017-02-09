Boys' Basketball: Raptors get signature win vs. Cretin

"I thought our kids played really well," Virgin said. "We moved the ball and talked well on defense and rebounded really well."

East Ridge led by 19 points at halftime and continued to build on the lead in the second half. Nick Christenson led East Ridge by scoring 20 points, and he led the offense early in the game.

"We took our time, and our shot selection was really good," Virgin said. "Nick was hot. He scored 13 points right away in the first five or 10 minutes."

Marcus Haskins also scored 13 points in the win, while Zach Bennett and Courtney Brown each had 11. Ben Carlson grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Raptors had a balanced attack on offense again in a 77-68 win Friday against Forest Lake. Brown led with 16 points, followed by Christenson with 15 points, Bennett with 14 and Haskins with 13.

Virgin has credited the players for being unselfish teammates on offense this season. Instead of focusing on who scores the points, he has praised the Raptors for focusing on running the offensive system.

"We've got some guys that we feel have some really good offensive abilities," Virgin said. "On any given night, it depends upon who has the hot hand, and we try to get them the ball."

East Ridge sits one game outside of first place after handing Cretin-Derham Hall its first loss of the season. Woodbury and Cretin-Derham Hall are both 9-1 in SEC play while East Ridge is 8-2.

The Raptors are scheduled to play nonconference opponent Wayzata at home Tuesday before heading to Roseville on Friday.