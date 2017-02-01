"The boys have been busy fine tuning several details in races," coach Meghan Weiss said, "so it will be exciting to see them execute them at our final meets."

The Raptors took first place in the 200-yard individual medley relay, and first and second in diving. They took first, second and third places in the 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, before ending the meet with exhibition races in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay.

Individual first-place finishes included: Carter Smith, two minutes, 8.60 seconds, 200 IM; Noah Cagle, 50 freestyle, 23.49; Brad Ostrom, 1-meter diving, 210.40; Carlo Mallari, 100 butterfly, 59.88; Cagle, 100 freestyle, 51.91; and Hans Verhoeven, 500 freestyle, 5:23.49.

Abe Townley edged out Smith in the 100 backstroke, when Townley won by 0.10 seconds.

Casey McGrath (1:07.19) swam the fastest time in the 100 breastroke, in an exhibition race.

East Ridge swimmers and divers are revved up for the matchup against Park "because they are right down the road and a lot of our guys swim with their guys in the offseason," Weiss said. "We are getting into the final weeks of the season and the effort and intensity at practice have increased.

"All of our guys are putting in the work in the weight room and the pool to have hopefully an outstanding season."