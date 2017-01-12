Ostrom took first in the division’s 1-meter diving event with a score of 213.95. Andover’s Stephen Ayim was second with a score of 209.50.

Casey McGrath was the top-finishing swimmer for East Ridge as he took fifth in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 5 minutes, 2.54 seconds. Other top-10 placers included a seventh place finish for Mallari in the 100 backstroke (57.40), Carter Smith in ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.41), and Noah Cagle with 10th place finishes in the 100 freestyle (51.88) and 200 freestyle (1:53.56).

The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, Cagle, Hans Verhoeven and McGrath placed ninth (3:31.80).

East Ridge finished with 262 points in the 15-team division.

After losing a dual meet by one point against Woodbury in December, East Ridge lost another close meet 93-91 against Forest Lake Thursday.

Four different individuals won events for East Ridge in the meet. Cagle started it with a win in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1:53.06. Wins also came from Adam Hrastich in the 50 freestyle (23.88), Ostrom in the 1-meter dive (229.85) and Smith in the 100 butterfly (59.05).

East Ridge also won the 400-yard varsity relay event. Smith, Cagle, Verhoeven and McGrath teamed up to finish the race in 3:35.10.