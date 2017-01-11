Girls Hockey: Third period gives East Ridge win at Roseville

But that is when the Raptors’ offense started to click. Fiona Claugherty scored just 20 seconds into the third period, and three more goals followed in a 5-1 win for East Ridge.

Head coach Tom Kulenkamp said the game changed when East Ridge defender Anne Larsen scored with just 30 seconds in the second period.

“It was a big momentum switch, those goals in the last minute,” Kulenkamp said. “So you go into the locker room tied and waiting for the third period to start, which was a big lift for us.”

Larsen ended up scoring two goals in the game, including East Ridge’s second goal in the third period. Kulenkamp credited her with stepping up into the offensive zone.

“Brehna Walz got her the puck on that tying goal,” Kulenkamp said. “Anne just buried it. It was a really nice goal, she kind of found an opening and crept in off the blue line, off the rush.”

Grace Heiting finished the scoring for East Ridge as she scored at the seven-minute, five-second mark and later on an empty net at the 15:29 mark when Roseville pulled its goalie.

Heiting is part of what Kulenkamp referred to as the green line, which has been productive for the Raptors this season. Walz, Heiting and Siobhan Claugherty are the three players who make up East Ridge’s green line.

“They have been pretty consistent this year,” Kulenkamp said. “It is probably one of the lines that has been together the most. We juggle, and mix and match sometimes. But they have probably been the line that we have gone to the most as a combination this year.”

East Ridge is scheduled to play three games this week starting with Woodbury at Bielenberg Ice Arena on Tuesday. The Raptors will then play at Mounds View on Thursday before coming home to face Stillwater on Saturday.