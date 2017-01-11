Wrestling: Raptors take fifth at Hopkins tournament

It helped the Raptors take fifth as a team in the 12-team tournament with 112.5 points. Lakeville South won the tourney with 193 points.

Lesher won the 170-pound title in an 8-6 decision over Phil Skeps of St. Thomas Academy. The Raptors senior improved to 17-3 overall with the wins at Hopkins. He beat Irving Sereno of North St. Paul in a fall at 1:01 to advance to the championship.

Lyden (15-4) won at 106 pounds with an 8-6 decision over Andrew Sanders of Minnetonka. The Raptors seventh-grader first beat Chan Nyein of St. Paul Humboldt in a fall at 1:56. The 106-pound champ then beat Edwin Pesantez of Columbia Heights in a technical fall at 5:44.

Rogotzke (15-5) won 113 pounds in a fall at 2:17 over Mo Shay of St. Paul Washington. Rogotzke pinned his way to the title match too. He had a fall at 2:24 against Kaleb Johnson of Lakeville South and then a fall at 1:36 against Zach Wallace of Minnetonka.

Cavallaro (12-4) won 220 pounds with a fall at 5:49 against Alphonso Cooper of St. Paul Washington. The Raptors sophomore first defeated Toby Lopez of St. Thomas Academy in a fall at 1:36.

East Ridge came into the Jan. 7 tournament a day removed from getting swept in a triangular with Section 3AAA favorites Eagan and Hastings. Eagan downed the Raptors, 54-18, Friday, Jan. 6, and Hastings rolled past the Raptors, 62-6.

East Ridge will host Mound-Westonka and White Bear Lake in a triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday before going to a tournament at Centennial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.