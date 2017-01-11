Wrestling: Raptors take fifth at Hopkins tournament
Carson Lesher, Hunter Lyden, Roman Rogotzke and Marco Cavallaro all won individual titles for East Ridge at the Hopkins Paul Bengtson Tournament on Saturday.
It helped the Raptors take fifth as a team in the 12-team tournament with 112.5 points. Lakeville South won the tourney with 193 points.
Lesher won the 170-pound title in an 8-6 decision over Phil Skeps of St. Thomas Academy. The Raptors senior improved to 17-3 overall with the wins at Hopkins. He beat Irving Sereno of North St. Paul in a fall at 1:01 to advance to the championship.
Lyden (15-4) won at 106 pounds with an 8-6 decision over Andrew Sanders of Minnetonka. The Raptors seventh-grader first beat Chan Nyein of St. Paul Humboldt in a fall at 1:56. The 106-pound champ then beat Edwin Pesantez of Columbia Heights in a technical fall at 5:44.
Rogotzke (15-5) won 113 pounds in a fall at 2:17 over Mo Shay of St. Paul Washington. Rogotzke pinned his way to the title match too. He had a fall at 2:24 against Kaleb Johnson of Lakeville South and then a fall at 1:36 against Zach Wallace of Minnetonka.
Cavallaro (12-4) won 220 pounds with a fall at 5:49 against Alphonso Cooper of St. Paul Washington. The Raptors sophomore first defeated Toby Lopez of St. Thomas Academy in a fall at 1:36.
East Ridge came into the Jan. 7 tournament a day removed from getting swept in a triangular with Section 3AAA favorites Eagan and Hastings. Eagan downed the Raptors, 54-18, Friday, Jan. 6, and Hastings rolled past the Raptors, 62-6.
East Ridge will host Mound-Westonka and White Bear Lake in a triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday before going to a tournament at Centennial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.