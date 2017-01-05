Girls' Hockey: Raptors go 1-2 at Schwan Cup

The Raptors bounced back to defeat Duluth 6-2 Dec. 28 to finish in seventh place at the tournament.

The Raptors held a 27-24 advantage in shots against Thief River Falls, but Katie Flynn was the only Raptor who found the back of the net. Goaltender Mariah Nelson made 26 saves against the Raptors.

“Thief River Falls was kind of a flat performance for us,” head coach Tom Kulenkamp said. “We had some quality chances that could have made it a closer game. I thought their goalie played really well against us.”

East Ridge dominated Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids in possession despite losing 3-2. The Raptors again led in shots 40-21.

Uncharacteristically, Kulenkamp said East Ridge made a few defensive mistakes right after scoring and tying the game 2-2.

“We finally tied it up 2-2, and they scored on the very next shift to go up 3-2,” Kulenkamp said. “That was a killer. Right after we scored, fighting back and hanging in.”

Fiona Claugherty and Grace Heiting each scored once in the loss.

East Ridge’s offense finally got going in the 6-2 win against Duluth. In particular, one line was on fire in the offensive zone. Siobhan Claugherty scored three goals, and Grace Heiting also scored once. Brehna Walz, who is on the same line as Claugherty and Heiting, had four assists.

“They were really clicking. They played really well,” Kulenkamp said. “They had four of our six goals.”

Addi Scribner also scored twice for East Ridge.

The Raptors dropped to a season record of 9-6 with the 1-2 run at the Schwan Cup. After outshooting their opponents in every game last week, Kulenkamp would like to see the Raptors work on capitalizing on more scoring chances while limiting turnovers.

“We’re getting good looks at scoring. Hopefully, we just continue to grow there,” Kulenkamp said. “We’ve got to be better. Against Spring Lake Park and against Duluth, we turned the puck over a couple of times.”

East Ridge has one game on the schedule this week Tuesday at Roseville.