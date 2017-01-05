Wrestling: Raptors finish 68th in Fargo
The East Ridge wrestling team finished 68th out of 72 teams in the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo last week.
Four wrestlers competed in the championship bracket for the Raptors.
Carson Lesher advanced the furthest in the championship bracket for East Ridge as he won his first match by 8-6 decision. Lesher lost in the third round of the bracket and went 1-1 in the consolation rounds.
Hunter Lyden went 1-1 in the consolation rounds after being knocked out of the championship bracket by a close 3-2 decision. Roman Rogotzke also won his first match in the consolation rounds by 7-6 decision after being knocked out of the championship bracket. He ended up losing in round four of the consolation bracket.
East Ridge is scheduled to wrestle a triangular at Eagan Friday before competing in an invitational in Hopkins Saturday.