Wrestling: Individuals shine for East Ridge wrestling

“Forest Lake’s a very, very physical team,” Everson said. “It would be easy to put them on top (of the conference) with Stillwater. We’ve had two conference duals and two tough teams, and probably the two tougher teams in the conference.”

Stillwater and Forest Lake are two of the top teams in the SEC standings. The Ponies beat the Raptors 45-17 Dec. 8.

East Ridge’s individual bright spots start with senior Carson Lesher (7-0) who remained undefeated at 182 pounds. Lesher won a major decision against Maple Grove and posted a fall against Forest Lake.

Junior Collin Brown, at 152 pounds, picked up a couple of wins and improved to 5-3. Eighth-grader Roman Rogotzke improved to 7-2 at 113 pounds.

“Roman’s done a real good job of keeping his head down and working on the things that we’re trying to to get him to focus on,” Everson said. “We can see that in those matches.”

East Ridge will face Roseville (8-4, 0-2 SEC) and St. Paul Harding (0-7, 0-3 St. Paul City) in a triangular Wednesday at Roseville starting at 4:30 p.m. The Raptors then visit Mounds View (3-2, 2-1 SEC) Thursday.