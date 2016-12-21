Boys' Basketball: Raptors win close one at St. Louis Park

The Raptors visited St. Louis Park Dec. 13 and came back with a 69-65 victory. East Ridge trailed by three points at halftime but came back to score 43 points in the second half for a comeback win.

Four players finished with double-digit scoring numbers. Courtney Brown Jr. led with 14 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Haskins finished with 13 points, and both Zach Bennett and Ben Carlson scored 11 points. Michael Virgin led with five assists.

East Ridge held a 3-0 season record heading into this week. Friday’s Suburban East Conference opener against Cretin-Derham Hall was postponed due to snow.

The Raptors were scheduled to play nonconference games this week against New Prague on the road Tuesday and Lakeville South at home Thursday.