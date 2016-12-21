Girls' Basketball: Raptors adjust in Edina win

Head coach Glen Wurm credited No. 9-ranked Edina with using a diamond-and-one zone defense designed to slow down guard Noelle Tomes, who is one of the Raptors’ leading scorers. The defense was disruptive enough in the first half as No. 7-ranked East Ridge led by just one point at halftime, 24-23.

“We anticipated that, and actually prepared some things for that,” Wurm said about the diamond-and-one zone. “Ultimately, we didn’t execute as well as we were hoping to. But given that it was kind of the first time seeing that this season, ultimately we did OK.”

They were able to take control in the second half, outscoring Edina 34-25. Wurm said the players made the right adjustments to get more comfortable with the Hornets’ defense.

“In the second half, I thought we did a pretty good job in neutralizing their post players,” he said. “Their guard play is pretty good, too. I thought in many respects, the posts in that game kind of neutralized each other and I thought Noelle Tomes was really good in that game.”

Tomes ended up leading the East Ridge scorers with 22 points in Edina. Mariah Sexe chipped in 13 points, and Kelen Kenol finished with 11.

Wurm credited Tomes with putting the extra defensive pressure out of her mind to lead the offense.

“You wouldn’t think that given their attention to her, but I thought she was really, really good,” he said. “She was really efficient with her shots.”

Friday’s scheduled game against Cretin-Derham Hall was postponed due to snow.

The Raptors are scheduled to play two games this week without the benefit of a full lineup. East Ridge will play Hastings at home Tuesday and Apple Valley on the road Thursday.

Varsity regulars Sexe and Bridgette Sieffert will be out of the lineup all week due to vacations, and Lauren Johnson will miss Thursday’s game. The Raptors are also nursing a few minor injuries.

“It will be an interesting week for us to say the least,” Wurm said. “I have no idea how it’s going to turn out.”

East Ridge held an overall record of 5-1 heading into this week.