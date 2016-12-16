Gymnastics: Kahrer, Raptors beat visiting Mounds View

Led by all-around champ sophomore Cassie Kahrer, East Ridge easily vaulted past visiting Mounds View in girls gymnastics. Kahrer won three individual titles – plus the and the all-around crown – to lead East Ridge past visiting Mounds View, 135.775 to 122.175.

Kahrer was first in the vault (9.475), on the bars (9.4), on the floor (9.2) and scored 36.0 points to win the all-around.

“I think I was most happiest with bars because that’s the best I’ve ever done on the bars,” Kahrer said. “And then I think I just need to work a little bit more on my beam, being more consistent.”

The event Kahrer didn’t win went to junior teammate Alissa Moline, who was tops on the balance beam with a score of 8.85.

Sophomore Hannah Walker of the Raptors took second in the all-around with a score of 32.875, just edging Moline who was third with a 32.8.

“I was happy with everyone being healthy,” said East Ridge coach Chris Muras. “Everyone stayed on their feet and was healthy. It was a good meet. We tried some new things on beam and some new things here and there, and we had some falls so hopefully that just builds our confidence to practice a little harder to get better for the next meet. I think overall the girls did great.

“I was really happy with bars,” Muras added. “It’s coming along. Bars is always the hardest one. The girls are coming along on that. It’s impressive to me – you know we don’t have the big depth on bars like we had last year – the little things that we’re adding in, making it more difficult in the routines is helping the girls a lot.”

East Ridge’s Lexie Corcoran of the Raptors had second-place finishes on the bars (8.625) and on the floor (9.1).

Trollen, now a student at Arizona State University, watched the torch being passed to a new generation of East Ridge stars Thursday.

“I miss them so much,” Trollen said.

Vault – 1. Cassie Kahrer, ER, 9.475; 2. Hannah Walker, ER, 8.975; 3, Alexis Wallen, ER, 8.575

Beam – 1. Alissa Moline, ER, 8.85; 2. Kahrer, 7.925

Bars – 1. Kahrer, 9.4; 2. Lexi Corcoran, ER, 8.625; 3. Walker, 8.1

Floor – 1. Kahrer, 9.2; 2. Corcoran, 9.1; 3. Walker, 8.65