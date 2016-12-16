Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gymnastics: Kahrer, Raptors beat visiting Mounds View

    By John Molene Today at 11:26 a.m.
    Alissa Moline of East Ridge shows her form in the floor exercise Thursday. Moline scored a 7.95 in the event and also won the beam competition with an 8.85 Thursday. (Photo by John Molene)1 / 4
    East Ridge sophomore gymnast Cassie Kahrer scored a 9.2 to finish first on the floor Thursday. (Photo by John Molene)2 / 4
    Hannah Walker of the Raptors does a big leap in the floor exercise Thursday. Walker scored an 8.65 in the event. (Photo by John Molene)3 / 4
    Lexie Corcoran of the Raptors takes a dive at the end of a tumbling run in the floor exercise Thursday. Corcoran finished second in the event, scoring a 9.1. (Photo by John Molene)4 / 4

    Watching from the sidelines after a star-studded East Ridge High School career, 2016 state all-around champion Megan Trollen had to like what she saw from her former teammates Thursday evening.

    Led by all-around champ sophomore Cassie Kahrer, East Ridge easily vaulted past visiting Mounds View in girls gymnastics. Kahrer won three individual titles – plus the and the all-around crown – to lead East Ridge past visiting Mounds View, 135.775 to 122.175.

    Kahrer was first in the vault (9.475), on the bars (9.4), on the floor (9.2) and scored 36.0 points to win the all-around.

    “I think I was most happiest with bars because that’s the best I’ve ever done on the bars,” Kahrer said. “And then I think I just need to work a little bit more on my beam, being more consistent.”

    The event Kahrer didn’t win went to junior teammate Alissa Moline, who was tops on the balance beam with a score of 8.85.

    Sophomore Hannah Walker of the Raptors took second in the all-around with a score of 32.875, just edging Moline who was third with a 32.8.

    “I was happy with everyone being healthy,” said East Ridge coach Chris Muras. “Everyone stayed on their feet and was healthy. It was a good meet. We tried some new things on beam and some new things here and there, and we had some falls so hopefully that just builds our confidence to practice a little harder to get better for the next meet. I think overall the girls did great.

    “I was really happy with bars,” Muras added. “It’s coming along. Bars is always the hardest one. The girls are coming along on that. It’s impressive to me – you know we don’t have the big depth on bars like we had last year – the little things that we’re adding in, making it more difficult in the routines is helping the girls a lot.”

    East Ridge’s Lexie Corcoran of the Raptors had second-place finishes on the bars (8.625) and on the floor (9.1).

    Trollen, now a student at Arizona State University, watched the torch being passed to a new generation of East Ridge stars Thursday.

    “I miss them so much,” Trollen said.

    Results

    Vault – 1. Cassie Kahrer, ER, 9.475; 2. Hannah Walker, ER, 8.975; 3, Alexis Wallen, ER, 8.575

    Beam – 1. Alissa Moline, ER, 8.85; 2. Kahrer, 7.925

    Bars – 1. Kahrer, 9.4; 2. Lexi Corcoran, ER, 8.625; 3. Walker, 8.1

    Floor – 1.  Kahrer, 9.2; 2. Corcoran, 9.1; 3. Walker, 8.65

    Explore related topics:sportsraptorsEast Ridge gymnastics
    Advertisement