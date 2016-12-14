Girls' Hockey: Raptors build to four-game win streak

Siobhan Claugherty and Brehna Walz each scored a goal for East Ridge in the victory. Walz also had two assists in the game, along with Maria Wallace.

Goaltender Chloe Heiting made 23 saves on 24 shots for East Ridge.

The victory improved East Ridge to a 5-2 record, including 3-1 in Suburban East Conference play. With only one loss, the Raptors moved to second place in the conference standings behind 4-0 Mounds View. The Mustangs won a Nov. 22 matchup between the two teams 3-0.

Three road games are on the schedule this week. East Ridge was set to play at Forest Lake Tuesday and at Hudson Thursday before wrapping up the week at Cottage Grove Ice Arena against Park Saturday.