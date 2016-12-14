Wrestling: East Ridge keeps making progress

The Raptors made an improvement from last year’s 10th-place finish at the same tournament. Afterward, Everson was optimistic about the progress East Ridge has made.

“I was extremely happy with the way we wrestled,” Everson said. “We’re coming along, we’re finishing moves, and going through the strategies we’ve been practicing and working on the last couple of years.”

East Ridge finished in the top-half of the tournament, even with a few of its varsity wrestlers absent. One of those wrestlers who is expected to miss significant time is state-ranked 152-pound wrestler Ty Okada, who is healing from a football injury.

“We had some guys sitting out because of ACTs, and then we had a couple of guys with injuries or skin issues and stuff,” Everson said. “I think we do better than fifth with our full lineup.”

East Ridge senior Carson Lesher wrapped up his first career first-place finish in a varsity tournament at 170 pounds Saturday. Lesher defeated Maple Grove’s Evan Hull by 10-6 decision to wrap up the win.

“I was proud of him. He wrestled tough, and he wrestled smart,” Everson said. “The thing about Carson Lesher is he put in the hours in the offseason. Hard work pays off.”

Hunter Lyden also finished second at 113 pounds for East Ridge after losing to fellow seventh-grader Landon Johnson of Owatonna in the championship match. Everson was impressed with the young wrestler’s performance.

“As a seventh-grader coming into a varsity tournament for the first time, he wrestled really well,” Everson said.

East Ridge also competed in a triangular against Minnetonka and Stillwater at home Thursday. The Raptors finished 1-1 after defeating Minnetonka 59-12 and falling to the Ponies 45-17.

Everson said it was a quality win for the Raptors after Minnetonka qualified for the Class 3A state team tournament last year.

“They were section champs, and we came out and wrestled tough,” Everson said. “I was again, real happy with our performance. Our kids were completing moves and strategies that we’ve been working on for awhile now.”

Stillwater is expected to be one of the top teams in the Suburban East Conference this season.

The Raptors lost the coin flip, which meant they were not able to set up some of the matchups they planned for ahead of time. A few close losses in the dual also did not help.

“They have a very strong team, and when you’re going toe-to-toe in matchups and losing the close ones it’s going to be tough to beat a team like that,” Everson said.

East Ridge is scheduled to wrestle a triangular Thursday against both Maple Grove and Forest Lake.