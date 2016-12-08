Girls' Hockey: Raptors bounce back with two SEC wins

East Ridge cruised to a win against Woodbury by scoring two goals in both the first and second periods.

Alyssa Wallace, Katie Flynn, Brehna Walz and Erin Glancey each scored goals for East Ridge. Fiona Claugherty led the Raptors by getting three assists.

East Ridge goaltender Chloe Heiting stopped 10 shots on goal in the shutout victory while Lindsay Carlson also played in goal and stopped five.

The Raptors scored twice in the second period to hold off Stillwater for a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

McKenzie Newman and Maria Wallace each scored a goal in the second period.

Lauren Einan scored early in the third period to pull the Ponies to within one goal. But goaltender Heiting was too much down the stretch as she stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal in the Suburban East Conference victory.

The Raptors improved to a record of 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the conference with the two wins last week.

The only game on the schedule for the Raptors this week is at home against White Bear Lake on Wednesday.