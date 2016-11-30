Season Preview: East Ridge wrestling returns numbers

East Ridge finished with a record of 2-6 in Suburban East Conference duals last season. With returning experience, they hope to improve.

“Our goal is to be in the middle of the conference this year,” Everson said. “Middle to middle-top – I think keep improving. We’ve built a pretty good base of what we expect from our kids, and the leadership that we have from some of the kids who have been around the last couple of years and understand what our program has evolved into.”

The Raptors have one state qualifier returning from last year in Ty Okada at 132 pounds. A few other returning East Ridge upperclassmen also came close at the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament. Carson Lesher finished fourth in the section at 145 pounds and Jamze Powers was fourth at 160 pounds. Lesher, Powers and Okada will be the team’s senior captains this season, along with junior Collin Brown.

Heading into this season, Everson hopes to see his wrestlers work hard and let the results follow.

“I don’t really have any expectations for any wrestlers,” Everson said. “I just think if they continue to work hard and do what is expected of them good things will come.”

The Raptors are confident about their chances in SEC dual meets this season as Everson expects to field a full team with wrestlers at every weight class. Everson expects Stillwater, Mounds View and Forest Lake to be among the top teams in the Suburban East Conference this season.

Everson said one of the biggest goals for the Raptors is to have competitive matches against neighboring Park and Woodbury. They have never won a team dual against either opponent, something they hope to change this season.

“Those are some of our goals, is to start beating the district teams and the rivalries that we’re going to have,” Everson said.