Season Preview: Raptors look to build with young swimmers

Although the Raptors expect to have a younger team this season, head coach Meghan Weiss said they are still a hard-working bunch.

“We have had several swimmers already make substantial improvements from last season during the offseason,” Weiss said. “A few swimmers were extremely focused in the offseason on improving to get ready for the high school season. We are a young team, which is extremely fun and exciting.”

Looking at the roster for this season, Weiss expects East Ridge to be strongest in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, along with the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Weiss said she expects to see Stillwater compete for the top of the Suburban East Conference this season. Woodbury is a fun rival that East Ridge looks forward to competing against during the season.

Practice started for Minnesota high school teams on Monday, and the Raptors are looking forward to the first meet of the season.

“We have our annual goal setting meeting on Saturday, and I am excited to see where everyone is at,” Weiss said. “It is a great time for these swimmers and divers to sit down and really think about where they see themselves, where they want to go, and how they are going to get there.”

The season will start with the Suburban East Conference relays on Dec. 8 at Woodbury High School.