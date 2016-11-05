Cross Country: East Ridge runners compete at state

East Ridge had sent a team to state the past six seasons heading into this year. However, Witte was the only Raptor who qualified for state this season.

"Normally it's not that nerve-wracking because I have the rest of my team with me, but it was a lot different being here by myself," Witte said after Saturday's race. "You don't have anyone to bounce your nerves off of, really. You're just out there by yourself."

Witte ended up placing 91st in the Class 2A girls race with a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 21.6 seconds. She had hoped to finish a little faster on Saturday, but the heat was a factor for runners as temperatures reached 70 degrees and warmer.

"I wish I could have run a little bit faster, maybe closer to 20 minutes," she said.

As a junior, Witte has one more season of cross country to look forward to next year. She hopes to run faster times more often in her senior year.

"I'm hoping to run closer to 19 minutes more consistently throughout the season," Witte said. "I didn't really break 20 until (the conference meet). So I'm hoping that I can break 20 sooner in the season.

Sophomore Joseph Reimann entered this season not expecting to qualify for the state meet.

But then he started dropping time. Reimann said he shaved a minute-and-a-half off his 5-kilometer time throughout the season.

"I didn't think I could make it to state at the beginning," Reimann said. "Towards the end I kind of thought I could have a chance."

Reimann ended up qualifying for state after placing eighth at the section meet with a time of 16:29.8. At state, Reimann took 74th in the boys Class 2A race with a time of 17:06.3.

Reimann had a common problem that many runners have at state. Many tend to jump out too fast with everyone pushing for the best possible place among the state's best runners.

"I think I went out too fast because you're kind of tempted to go out faster in the beginning of the state meet," Reimann said. "But then I slowed down in the end."