However, the shootout was not kind to the Raptors. North St. Paul won in a shootout 4-2 to advance to the section finals next week.

Head coach Anthony Bidwell said the Raptors had their chances throughout the game to add more offense. But when it comes to the shootout in soccer, nothing is a guarantee.

“We played a hard-fought battle,” head coach Anthony Bidwell said. “That’s the sad thing about soccer shootouts. It’s a crapshoot.”

North St. Paul led 1-0 at halftime after a Kenlove Solon goal put the Polars on the board in the eighth minute.

The Raptors played a back-and-forth second half with North St. Paul but still trailed 1-0 with just seven minutes remaining. Finally, Tostenrud was awarded a free kick and responded by kicking it into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation and the first two 10-minute overtimes.

Even though their season ended to the Polars, the Raptors were quick to acknowledge the skill of the North St. Paul forwards.

“They’ve got easily three of the best forwards in the state,” Tostenrud said after the game. “Full credit to them. They played a great game.”

East Ridge was disappointed not to wrap up the section playoffs with a spot in the state tournament like they did last season. But its players had no problem with their effort on Thursday.

“We played our hearts out,” Tostenrud said. “I thought we played the best game of the season. We left it all out on the field. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”