Girls Soccer: Raptors warm-up to big win in section playoffs

Brittany Mahowald dashes to the goal in front of a North St. Paul defenders during Tuesday's section tournament game. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

It took some time for the East Ridge offense to get warmed up in Tuesday’s Class 2A, Section 3 tournament game versus North St. Paul.

But once it did get warmed up, there was no slowing down. The Raptors only held a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Noelle Tomes, But East Ridge was rewarded for its suffocating attack with four goals in the second half.

“It takes us a little while to get going,” Tomes said. “Once we start scoring goals, we gain our confidence.”

An early second half goal by Brittany Mahowald opened the floodgates for the offense. The other second half goal scorers included Ashley TeGantvoort, Emma Kansas and Mariah Fenwick.

Teams will only get tougher the rest of the way in the section playoffs. The Raptors hope to model the offensive attack from Tuesday’s win in the rest of their games.

“I think a big thing for us is positivity,” Mahowald said. “I know as a team we get more positive and pumped, and we have more energy once we do get a goal and get pressure going.”

Class 2A’s sixth-ranked team East Ridge will next play a section semifinals game on Thursday versus Mounds View.

The Raptors gained some familiarity with Mounds View in a Suburban East Conference road game they played on Sept. 20. Mounds View won that game 3-2, but the Raptors said they hope to take some of the lessons from that game into Thursday’s playoff game.

“I think we’ll learn a lot defensively from that game, and what to do better going into play them again,” Tomes said.

Thursday’s section semifinals game will be played at 5 p.m. at East Ridge High School.