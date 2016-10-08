Girls Tennis: Raptors fall in team section quarterfinals

East Ridge's Fabi Ramirez Rivera swings from the backcourt in the No. 3 doubles match against Visitation Friday in a section tennis meet. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

East Ridge's Kailey Courteau keeps her eyes on the ball as she returns a serve during the No. 2 doubles match on Friday against Visitation. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Host East Ridge won all the doubles but lost all the singles in a 4-3 loss to Visitation on Friday in the Section 3AA team tournament.

It was a season-ending loss for the East Ridge team. It was also a reversal of an earlier dual meet against Visitation, which the Raptors won 4-3 back on Aug. 30.

“We always expect to challenge and win, especially if we already beat them earlier on in the season,” said East Ridge coach Jon Rydberg. “But it’s a different day, different conditions, different lot of things and it doesn’t always end the same. This time, it didn’t work out.”

Visitation advances to the section semifinals where it will face top-seeded Eagan.

East Ridge’s doubles teams did well, said Rydberg.

“All of our three doubles played really well,” Rydberg said. “They all won fairly handily in straight sets, so I can never complain with that. Our three singles, even though the scores weren’t in our favor, they all did exactly what we asked them to do, according to game plan and making the other team win the match and not just give it to them.”

East Ridge’s top doubles teams of Regan Dolezal and Julia Travis, and Allison Marshall and Kailey Courteau will compete in the Section 3AA individual tournament. Singles players Jordyn Brown and Megan Karrow also play in the individual tournament.

The individual tournament is scheduled to start on Oct. 14 at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.

Visitation 4, East Ridge 3

No. 1 singles – Megan Karrow, ER, lost 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 singles – Jordyn Brown, ER, lost 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles – Alicia Zhang, ER, lost 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 singles – Celina Ough, ER, lost 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles – Regan Dolezal-Julia Travis, ER won 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles – Allison Marshall-Kailey Courteau, ER, won 6-0, 6-4

No. 3 doubles – Brianna Whisler-Fabiola Ramirez Rivera, ER, won 7-5, 6-4