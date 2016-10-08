Football: East Ridge wins fifth straight game

The East Ridge football team won its fifth consecutive game of the season in a 42-18 victory at Forest Lake on Friday.

Star running back Dominik London was out of the lineup for the second straight game, but the Raptors’ offense continued to produce. Running back AJ Tittle scored three rushing touchdowns, and tight end Zach Bennett also caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Ty Okada.

Head coach Dan Fritze was happy with what he saw on the sidelines Friday.

“Our guys played hard, and it seemed like they executed really well,” Fritze said.

East Ridge led 28-6 at halftime and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter.

London suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win versus Cretin-Derham Hall, and he did not play on Friday. Fritze said he is questionable to return next week.

Although Tittle has been in the lineup throughout the season, he has received additional carries over the last two games. The senior has filled in well for the Raptors’ rushing attack.

“We’re fortunate to have AJ Tittle,” Fritze said.

East Ridge will next play Roseville at home on Oct. 14.