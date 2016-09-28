Girls Soccer: Raptors put weather aside to defeat Roseville

Emily Bunnell tries to shield the ball from a Roseville defender during Tuesday's game at East Ridge. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Noelle Tomes (14) tries to beat Roseville's Regina Zeigler to a ball during Tuesday's Suburban East Conference game. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The East Ridge girls soccer team was able to put miserable weather aside Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Suburban East Conference opponent Roseville.

Head coach Mark Abboud said the weather Tuesday, rainy with temperatures in the low 50s, reminded him of what they typically see in mid-October during the section tournament.

Those conditions require another level of effort.

“We talked about we have princesses, and we have mudders,” Abboud said. “We really needed the mudders today, and it turned out we have a lot of girls with heart that can fight and play in tough conditions. Which is good, because we’re going to need it. You see all kinds of weather in sections.”

Linnea Yacovella scored twice to give the Raptors a 2-0 lead at the half. Her first goal came at about the 10-minute mark when she was able to score on a crossing pass from Noelle Tomes.

Yacovella’s second goal was a breakaway kick that she forced past the Raiders’ goalkeeper.

Roseville made things interesting early in the second half when a Sierra Dimmel goal cut the deficit to 2-1. But Emily Bunnell scored on a penalty kick just two minutes later.

Tomes added a goal of her own with 12 minutes left in the game.

Tuesday’s win was the second straight for the Raptors as they push losses to Mounds View and Woodbury out of their recent memory. It was the second consecutive game with four goals.

“I think our team has grown a lot with being able to shield and hold off defenders, and find the right moment to take our chance on goal,” Bunnell said. “That has helped us score more goals.”

Even with the offensive outburst on Tuesday, Abboud said there is still another level the Raptors’ offense can reach.

“I still don’t think we had the killer attitude that I want on the attack, but again, we got a good attack and it was good to put some goals away,” Abboud said.

The East Ridge girls soccer team throughout the season has set its sights on a spot in the state tournament. They have just four games left in the regular season before the playoff test begins.

“We want to make it to state, so I think winning these types of games is boosting up our confidence that we can get to that point,” Yacovella said.

The Raptors will next play Edina on the road Saturday.