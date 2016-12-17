Search
    Trail opens at Hastings' Spring Lake Park

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 8:47 a.m.
    Spring Lake Park

    The Spring Lake Park Segment of the Mississippi River Regional Trail is now open. The 4.3 mile section of the MRRT through the Spring Lake Park Reserve between Fahey Avenue in Rosemount and 127th Street in Nininger Township had been under construction for about a year and half.

    "One of the key things the trail does is it provides year-round access to people of all abilities and interests to experience the Mississippi River," said Steve Sullivan, director of parks at Dakota County.

    The $8.8 million project has new park amenities including three overlooks, a "bench" along the edge of the west facing bluff that allows users to reach the upper plateau of Schaar's Bluff, two pedestrian bridges that span approximately 570 feet in total length with overlook decks on each bridge span, a maximum 4 percent trail grade, more than 1,300 native trees, shrubs and perennials and interpretive signs.

    Sullivan said the project will benefit the community and the park can be enjoyed in a way that people have enjoyed it for generations. The trail provides diverse recreation including walking, biking, jogging and hiking. A new outdoor classroom will provide programming for environmental education, Sullivan said. He went on to say the park provides an opportunity for people to learn about the rich history of the Mississippi River Valley.

    The Spring Lake Regional Trail is part of a comprehensive trail system connecting the Minnesota cities of South St. Paul and Hastings. The MRRT also serves as part of the national Great River Road's Mississippi River Trail, travelling as far south as the Gulf of Mexico.

    Dakota County Parks said that although the trail is open, the contractor has minor items of work remaining this year and some additional plantings in the spring. Sullivan said a formal launch and grand opening of the trail will take place in the spring.

