Girls' soccer: Royals continue making progress

"We're starting to create a lot of opportunities," head coach Pat Malicki said.

Woodbury won a nonconference road game 2-1 against South St. Paul and dropped two Suburban East Conference games 2-1 at home against East Ridge on Sept. 12 and 3-0 at home against Mounds View on Sept. 14.

Against South St. Paul, Hannah Barjesteh and Sophia Nathe each scored goals while Kylie Tschida scored the Royals' only goal against East Ridge.

"We had a ton of chances, we just didn't finish on a few of them," Malicki said about Saturday's game at South St. Paul.

The Royals are now 2-4-2 heading into this week. They played at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and will be at Stillwater on Thursday, Sept. 21, before returning home to play St. Paul Academy on Saturday, Sept. 23.

With plenty of soccer still left to play before the section playoffs, Woodbury plans to keep working to better itself.

"We haven't played our best game yet," Malicki said. "That's still to come."