Cross country: Wolfpack earn top-half finish in Anoka

The remaining Park boys scorers finished in a pack within four places of each other. Thomas Ohmann took 50th with a time of 18:40, followed by Jacob Diaz in 52nd (18:47) and Ben McDonald in 53rd (18:52).

The Park girls' team placed 15th at the Rum River Invitational.

Freshman Laurel Watters led the Wolfpack by taking 51st with a time of 23:37. Rounding out the Park top-five places were Sicilya Knott in 64th (24:04), Madeline Watters in 27th (24:16), Briahna Hensel in 75th (24:51) and Tate Abrahamson in 76th (24:52).

Woodbury

Woodbury sophomore Tiffany Holiday once again paced the Royals as she finished 11th at the 2017 Lakeville Applejack cross-country meet Saturday, Sept. 16.

Holiday crossed the finish line with a 5K time of 19:55. Following her as Woodbury scorers were Maggie McCarthy in 27th (20:32), Haley Orf in 65th (21:17), Isabelle Browne in 77th (21:45) and Margaret Stephenson in 100th (22:49).

As a team, the Royals finished 11th out of 15 teams.

The boys' team, meanwhile, was paced by Grant Wittman as the Royals placed seventh out of 17 teams.

Wittman finished 14th overall with a time of 16:59. Rounding out the Royals' scorers were Peter Michalowicz in 21st (17:09), Aidan Browne in 33rd (17:34), Christopher Romain (17:53) and Joshua Baston (17:58).