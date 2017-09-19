Search
    Raptors win second-straight at White Bear Lake

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 9:25 a.m.

    The East Ridge football team is headed into its homecoming week with a 2-1 record after pulling away from White Bear Lake in a 31-15 road victory Friday, Sept. 15.

    Quarterback Riley Tuckner led the Raptors with three touchdown passes. He threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Payton Johnson in the first quarter, followed by a 41-yard strike to Ty Johnson for seven points in the third quarter and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Curtis in the fourth.

    Tuckner also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

    The Raptors led 17-7 at halftime as Jack Mckenzie connected on a field goal in the second quarter.

    East Ridge will play its homecoming game Friday, Sept. 22 against Roseville.

