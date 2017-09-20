Search
    Girls soccer: Raptors hope best play is ahead

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 2:00 p.m.
    East Ridge's Mackenzie Werner (2) battles for possession with Woodbury's Mataya Mierzejewski (18) during a Tuesday, Sept. 12 game. Blaze Fugina / RiverTown Multimedia

    The East Ridge girls' soccer team hopes its best soccer has yet to come.

    The Raptors made some adjustments that paid off during a four-game winning streak that was halted with a 1-0 loss to St. Peter at East Ridge High School on Saturday, Sept. 16.

    The winning streak included a 2-1 win at Woodbury on Sept. 12 and a 1-0 victory over Minneapolis Washburn on Sept. 13.

    The Woodbury win was sparked by a two-goal day from Aimee Kemper. With the win, the Raptors were able to claim the trophy that is contested by the two teams every year.

    "It's really exciting having it back," Madison Majewski said. "Next time we play them, we will have it on our bench, so hopefully that is a little bit of a confidence booster."

    The Raptors fell behind early when the Royals received a goal from Kylie Tschida.

    "We came in fully expecting to win," head coach Tim Bunnell said. "We know they are a good team. We also know we are a good team, and we've come off two good wins the past week."

    The East Ridge girls' soccer team made some adjustments to its defensive positioning over the past few weeks, which Bunnell said has helped the Raptors improve. They hope to continue improving over the course of the season leading up to the section playoffs.

    "We're figuring those things out," Bunnell said. "We're kind of working to where we would like to be by the end of the season."

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
